US-based Outsource Monetic(TM), 1st Independent ATM Deployer (IAD) to operate in West and Central Africa (UEMOA and CEMAC)

Outsource Monetic™ (www.Outsource-Monetic.com), an Atlanta GA based startup, officially started its commercial and technical operations in West and Central Africa region on March 15 th 2021.

Outsource Monetic™ is the 1 st Independent ATM Deployer (IAD) to operate in the 8 countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo) and the 6 countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon).

“We are thrilled and excited to start our company’s journey in Africa” saidMika DIOL, Founder &amp; CEO of Outsource Monetic™, former Microsoft and Oracle Manager with more than 21 years of experience. “Thanks to the mindset, skills, and capabilities of the team ; we have the foundation of success in our mission to innovate and reshape the ATM channel in the 14 African countries we operate in. We are bringing users new ways of interaction by modernizing and adding up valued-added services to the ATMs.”

With Headquarters in Atlanta GA (USA), Outsource Monetic™ will run its Africa operations from the office in Dakar (Senegal) as the hub for Africa West activities and from Lomé (Togo) office as the hub for Africa Central operations. Local remote teams will be established in each of the 14 countries to supervise, operate and service the network of ATMs rolled out by the startup.

Media Contact: Odile BARRY (678) 881-5304 odile@outsource-monetic.com

Follow us on: Web site: www.Outsource-Monetic.com LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/33bnQQv

AboutOutsource Monetic ™ : Outsource Monetic™ is an Independent ATM Deployer (IAD) providing ATM outsourcing and ATM as a Service in West and Central Africa. Outsource Monetic™ is headquartered inAtlanta, with offices and operations in 14 West &amp; Central African countries of UEMOA (www.UEMOA.int) and CEMAC (https://ceeac-eccas.org) region.

