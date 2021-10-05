U.S. Charg� d'Affaires Honors Comorian Grant Recipients and Exchange Participants

The 2020 Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Program grant winners include the Association Actions Positives Comores (A2PC), the Association des Jeunes pour le Développement Durable de Bangoi-kouni (AJ2D BK), and the Association for the Development of Vouvouni (ACDV). The Cooperative Twamaya, the Cooperative of Fishermen and Women Seller of Fish of Ntsaoueni, the Comité de Pilotage de Bandamadji, and the Association Lemba comprise the 2021 Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Program grant winners. Ahmed Bacar won the 2021 Public Diplomacy Small Grants Competition.

Chargé Hyatt also recognized Salim Youssouf, Aincha Aboubakar Oumadi, Ali Abderemane Chamsoudine, Siddi Abdallah Mohemed, Fatima Bacar, and Ibrahim Said for their participation in U.S. exchanges including the YALI Mandela Washington Fellowship, Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Student Leaders, International Visitor Leadership Program, the Fulbright Program, and the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program.

Chargé Hyatt acknowledged as well the work of the Association Comorienne pour l’Enfance et le Développement Communautaire (CEDAC) for the successful completion of its $100,000 grant from the U.S. Embassy, which has brought together civil society leaders and local government officials from all three islands to discuss ways to improve local governance and increase democratic dialogue.

These projects, both large and small, illustrate the commitment of the American people and the U.S. government to strengthen our relationship with Comoros and to help the Comorian people build a strong, prosperous, and democratic Comoros.