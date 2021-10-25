RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

U.S. Embassy Cairo Supports American Arts in Forever is Now Exhibition at Giza Pyramids

Authors:

APO Importer

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is pleased to be the platinum sponsor of Art d’Egypte’s Forever is Now contemporary art exhibition at the Giza Pyramids, and to support the participation and original art works of contemporary American artists Gisela Colon and Sherin Guirguis.

U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt
U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt

The U.S. Embassy’s LE 3.5 million investment funded the travel of American curatorial director of the exhibition Simon Watson; the travel of Colon and Guirguis; and the transport and installation of their arts works. Colon’s luminous piece, “Eternity Now,” depicts a golden sun setting on Egypt’s iconic Sphinx, and Guirguis’s “Here Have I Returned,” works in harmony with the Queens Pyramids, inspired by musical instruments of ancient Egypt.

Recommended articles

At the opening of Forever is Now U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen noted, “This cultural exchange advances our U.S.-Egyptian strategic partnership by building enduring connections between American and Egyptian artists, promoting tourism to one of Egypt’s most important cultural heritage sites, and shining a spotlight on the vibrant arts community in Egypt and the United States.”

American participation in Forever is Now also includes an original piece by Italian-American artist Lorenzo Quinn, as well as presentations by Edgar Arceneaux and other visiting American art experts. Additionally, Harvard Egyptologist, Dr. Peter Manuelian, provided subject matter expertise for Forever is Now.

The U.S. Embassy is committed to its broader work with the Government of Egypt and Egyptian arts and cultural organizations to support cultural connections between the United States and Egypt, cultural heritage conservation, and advancement of the U.S. and Egyptian creative economies. The United States has invested more than $100 million to date to conserve Egypt’s cultural heritage, including preservation of the Sphinx on the Giza plateau, a fitting backdrop for the historic Forever is Now exhibit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.

Media files

U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of State 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

History In The Making As African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town Poised to be Transformative for the Continent's Energy Sector

African Energy Chamber

GE Foundation Announces Grant to Provide COVID-19 Relief in South Africa

GE