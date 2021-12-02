U.S. Embassy Supports Press Freedom Townhalls, Workshops for Nigeria Editors

Ambassador Leonard noted, “Our hope is that in this forum today is that you will lead and serve as catalysts for further discussions on countering disinformation; increasing transparency; solution building; and encouraging media literacy and their contribution to a democracy that is accountable to its people.”

General Secretary Nigerian Guild of Editors, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said, “At the end of the project, we expect to see a pool of Nigerian editors, senior journalists and media managers, who will be galvanised and committed to the highest ethical standard and to take robust actions to “Editors who will be committed to the promotion and protection of the right to independent press, freedom of expression and deepening democratic space; and constantly projecting issue-based governance in defence of the mass of the Nigerian people.”

The Town Halls and editor workshops are supported through a grant from the U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Section in Abuja to the Nigerian Guild of Editors. The Town Halls and editor workshops are supported through a public diplomacy grant from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja to the Nigerian Guild of Editors. In addition to Lagos, the programs will take place in Kano in January 2022, Yola, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

The U.S. government is committed to initiatives that build media capacity in Nigeria. For years, the U.S. Mission has funded partnerships that promote Nigeria’s democratic governance, unity and stability by improving government transparency and accountability, the rule of law, a free and professional media, as well as civil society capacity and engagement. Webinars, seminars, workshops, and U.S. based training opportunities such as the International Visitor Leadership Program and Foreign Press Center International Reporting Tours demonstrate our commitment to the proud partnership that we have long enjoyed with Nigeria.