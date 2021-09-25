U.S. Government Donates Equipment to the Regional Fund for Health Promotion in Littoral Region on the Occasion of the World Pharmacists Day

USAID/Cameroon’s Country Representative Paul Richardson said: “The United States governmentprovides support to Cameroon’s 10 Regional Funds for the Promotion of Health to establish and implement a last-mile distribution strategy to deliver lifesaving medicines to about 350,000 HIV/AIDS patients. With an investment of about 38 billion CFA (USD$68 million) since 2011, we have provided technical assistance, logistics support, minor infrastructure upgrades, and the procurement of HIV/AIDS and malaria commodities for Cameroon, as well as supported the shipment of 303,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cameroon through the COVAX mechanism.”