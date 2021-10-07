U.S. Government Provides Personal Protective Equipment to Front Line Health Workers in Comoros

In a model of international humanitarian collaboration, the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) funded the PPE purchase, while the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and local representatives of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) facilitated the delivery of the PPE gear in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Solidarity, Social Protection, and Gender Promotion.

This USAFRICOM donation is part of the U.S. government’s long-term engagement with the Comorian healthcare sector. Since 2010, the Department of Defense has annually provided laboratory equipment and training to Comorian military hospitals and their staff through the Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP). Through DHAPP, the U.S. government helps build the capacity of the Comorian Defense Forces’ medical professionals to control infectious disease outbreaks and support the civilian population who utilize the military hospitals for care.