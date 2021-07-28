USAID Advances the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign

USAID will play a leading role in the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, joining 17 U.S. Government agencies—and working hand-in-hand with the private sector, African governments, and multilateral organizations—to bolster trade and investment in key sectors such as clean energy and climate smart solutions, health, and digital technology. Through this next chapter of the Prosper Africa initiative, USAID is committed to driving billions of dollars of investment in Africa and supporting thousands of jobs for both African and American workers.
