USAID Announces $30 Million for Research and Innovation Centers in Central America and Africa

As part of the Bringing Research to Impact for Development, Global Engagement, and Utilization (BRIDGE-U) program, Yale University, the University of Liberia College of Health Sciences, and Vanderbilt University will create the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation (CTLI) in Liberia. This $15 million project establishes a public-private-academic hub for research utilization in the Liberian health sector. Devastated by civil war, the Ebola epidemic, and now COVID-19, Liberia’s health system has dealt with severe resource constraints, shortages in healthcare workers, and other systemic challenges including gaps in evidence-based medical training and practices. Through partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders, CTLI will advance evidence-based training for the health workforce, patient care, and health policy. It will also build local research capacity and advance the understanding for how and when research can be effectively translated into programs, policies, and practice in the health sector.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana