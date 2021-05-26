USAID providing humanitarian assistance in response to the Nyiragongo volcano eruption in The Democratic Republic of the Congo

On May 22, the Nyiragongo volcano in the DRC started erupting, triggering a series of small earthquakes. While lava flows stopped about one mile from Goma, the eruption caused significant damage in North Kivu, including to a critical water pipeline, cutting off drinking water access for as many as 500,000 people. USAID disaster experts are conducting assessments to determine additional needs and coordinating with local officials and humanitarian partners. In addition, the USAID-supported U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP), which leverages the U.S. scientific and technological expertise of the USGS, is providing technical assistance to DRC’s Goma Volcano Observatory to help track and analyze Nyiragongo’s activity.