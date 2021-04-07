Verdant Capital raises USD 9.9 M Series A equity capital for Tugende, a leading technology enabled MSME lender in East Africa

Tugende (www.goTugende.com) uses asset finance, technology, and a high touch customer support model to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) own income-generating assets. Tugende has served over 43,000 clients withmore than 16,000 havingachieved ownership of at least one asset. Its core asset finance packages include medical and life insurance, training, safety equipment and digital credit profiles in addition to affordable asset finance. Tugende has broadened the productive assets it finances to include fishing boat engines, cars, refrigerators and other income generating equipment and is also currently piloting financing for e-mobility assets. All payments are digital and Tugende provides proprietary credit scores automatically to all clients to help them monitor their performance and unlock new opportunities like discounts and new products.

Tugende’s Series A transaction cements Verdant Capital’s track record in raising capital for high impact emerging financial technology leaders and bringing these businesses to a broad range of global investors. In recognition of Verdant Capital’s strong capital raising volumes in the last 12 months across East, West and South Africa, Verdant Capital was awarded Best Fintech Capital Raising Team in Africa, by cfi.co in its Q1 2021 business and finance awards. In the recent cfi.co awards, ESG and impact investing themes were writ large with BBVA and Credit Mutual, from Spain and France, respectively, winning accolades for Responsible Investment Management and Neuberger Berman’s award for its North American ESG investment platform.