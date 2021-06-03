Vertiv Kicks-off 2021 EMEA Roadshow to Present Latest Innovations to Customers, Channel Partners and Consultants

Following all covid-19 precautionary measures, these physical events will allow small groups of channel partners, consultants and end-users to experience live product demos and discuss key advances in their related markets. Innovations in software, cooling, power, as well as IT containment and remote monitoring will be showcased during a hands-on session with technical experts.

The Vertiv 2021 EMEA Roadshow, Keep IT Running, will be coming to over 30 cities in the Middle East and Africa region including Dubai, Nairobi, Lagos and Casablanca from 26 th May until October. On the day, Pierre Havenga Managing Director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa will open the event with a keynote speech, focusing on the data centre trends that drive customer spend now, and in the future.

“When it comes to technology, there’s rapid growth. According to Ericsson’s mobility report, global mobile network traffic is growing at about 50 per cent year-on-year” said Pierre Havenga Managing Director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa. “Vertiv has invested 5% of 2020 revenue in research and development, with the aim of designing innovative solutions to support digital transformation in an efficient and sustainable way. As the IT sector continues to grow at increased pace, our latest initiatives will help customers and partners unlock their full potential.”

To learn more about the Vertiv 2021 MEA Roadshow and get latest updates, visit MEA Roadshow Websites: Visit these pages for channel partners (https://bit.ly/3cgP0KB), consultants (https://bit.ly/3g1ucYC) and end-users (https://bit.ly/3fMz5FZ).

