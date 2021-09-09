RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Video news release: Consultation on the future of men's football

A two-day meeting of a Technical Advisory Group has concluded in Doha, as FIFA has welcomed the insight and experience of star players on the future calendar for men’s football. A transversal consultation process led by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, aims to level the playing field for global competition and optimise the match calendar to bring clarity for all stakeholders in football. Video is available showing B-roll of the event in Qatar as well as interviews with Wenger and participants Ronaldo, Pablo Zabaleta, David Trezeguet, Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill and Ryan Nelsen.

FIFA
FIFA

Further background information on this process is available here: FIFA (https://fifa.fans/2X0wEc2)

VNR 1 (B-roll from Doha and Arsene Wenger clips in English)

VNR 2 (clips from Technical Advisory Group in various languages)

Restrictions: for editorial purposes

Transcript [Here] (https://fifa.fans/3jYnNRb)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

