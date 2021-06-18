Virtual interaction between Minister of State for External Affairs & Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana (June 17, 2021)

The two ministers, in their discussions, touched upon all aspects of the mutually-beneficial India-Botswana relations, in particular, bilateral cooperation in the health, trade, education and defence sectors. Minister Kwape conveyed his government’s appreciation for the capacity-building slots that India offers every year to young Botswanians and expressed his interest in the tele-medicine and tele-education opportunities offered by the e-Vidya Bharati and e-Arogya Bharati programmes.