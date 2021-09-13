The objective of this mission was to listen to the assessment of political and diplomatic actors of the situation following the political change that occurred on September 5, in order to contribute to a resolution of the current crisis that would guarantee peace and stability in Guinea.
Visiting Guinea, SRSG ANNADIF Emphasizes the Importance of Safeguarding Guinea's Stability, Ensuring Citizen Security and Respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights
The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat ANNADIF, carried outtodaya one-day mission to Guinea.
During this mission, Mr. ANNADIF metwithColonel Mamady Doumbouya, in the presence of members of the Comité National de Rassemblement et de Développement (CNRD). He also had a series of meetings with the leaders of the main political parties.
To all his interlocutors, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General recalled the importance of safeguarding the stability of Guinea, ensuring the security of citizens and respect for the rule of law and human rights. He also stressed that the United Nations, in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the African Union (AU), willcontributeto provide the necessary support for an exitcrisis.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh