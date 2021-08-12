Webb Fontaine awarded contract in Egypt with Misr Technology Services for national roll out of state-of-the-art Integrated Risk Management service for Trade and Customs sector

The prestigious project marks Webb Fontaine’s first step into the rapidly growing Egyptian Trade and Customs sector, which has ambitions to expand and develop into one of the region’s most advanced cargo handling and forwarding destinations in the near future.

Webb Fontaine in partnership with Misr Technology Services will deliver a range of services to important government bodies, departments and entities including officials from Egyptian Customs and regulatory authorities involved in the import and export of goods.

As the developer and administer of the current “Nafeza” National Single Window (NSW) system in Egypt, MTS selected Webb Fontaine’s advanced Risk Management System due to its extensive use of AI and other market leading technologies.

Alioune Ciss, Webb Fontaine’s CEO, said: “We are honored to be chosen by MTS as the key technology partner for this exciting project. AI has effectively transformed the way Trade and Customs are handled around the world and we look forward to showcasing this in Egypt. We look forward to being a big player in the successful digitalization of Egypt’s Trade and Customs platform for many years to come.”

Webb Fontaine’s successful track record shows the company is experienced in using AI to facilitate trade, increase treasury revenue, reduce clearance times and costly congestion at port operations all the while greatly improving governance of a facility.

Misr Technology Services: As part of its first venture in the country, Webb Fontaine’s RMS will be deployed as an integrated solution with “Nafeza”. MTS will provide the hardware, ICT facilities and other key components. Beyond implementing the IRM, Webb Fontaine is eager to expand its presence in Egypt and deliver a wider scope of Trade and Customs services.

About Webb Fontaine: Trustedby governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutionstoacceleratetrade developmentand modernization. The company usesuniquetechnology including Artificial Intelligence toenablecountries toemerge asleadersin thefuture of trade.

Knowledge transferis at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising of a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities andgovernments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.