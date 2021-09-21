WFP Boosts Food Production and Builds Resilience to Climate Change in Malawi

“ Now more than ever, in the wake of the pandemic and the increasingly devastating consequences of climate change we must continue empowering communities, ” said Marco Cavalcante, WFP’s Country Director and Representative (a.i.) in Malawi. “ We will continue working together to improve food security and promote sustainable agriculture.”

WFP’s food assistance for assets (FFA) interventions have been supporting 128,000 households in the districts of Balaka, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Machinga, Mangochi, Nsanje, Phalombe, and Zomba. Under FFA, families build and maintain community gardens and irrigation systems and reforest land to support their livelihoods,create healthier environments and reducetheimpacts ofclimate shocks.

WFP provides assistance using food or cash transfers to cover immediate food needs whileasset creation builds community resilience over time. As food security improves, communities continue building assets but without food or cash transfers. WFP also supports them through radio weather forecasts, community-based micro-credit schemes and crop insurance. Training to reduce post-harvest losses is imparted and their access to markets is increased by linking farmers cooperatives to local supermarkets and school feeding interventions.

Highlights of the project include (2015-2020):

• 8.4 million tree seedlings planted

• 150,000 energy-saving stoves distributed, cutting firewood consumption by half to reduce

deforestation

• 14,000 hectares of degraded land rehabilitated and under plantation (equivalent to 20,000 soccer pitches)

• 9,000 hectares of community woodlots protected (12,000 soccer pitches)

• 1,800 wells constructed or protected, increasing access to water for farming and family use

• 275 hectares of agricultural land used for solar-powered irrigation farming (400 soccer pitches)

FFA interventions have been implemented in Malawi since 2015 in coordination with technical departments from the Government of Malawi at central and district level and with the financial support of several development partners including the Adaptation Fund, Flanders, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USAID.

