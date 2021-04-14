WHO Builds trust for COVID-19 Vaccination and Addresses Hesitancy in West Nile Sub Region

Yet, health experts continued to be concerned about the difficulty of ending the COVID-19 pandemic without vaccinating enough people to attain herd immunity which is crucial because it will lead to de-congestion of Intensive Care Units, continued delivery of essential health services and restoration of normal social and economic activities.

While several people understand the benefits of vaccination and have responded positively, a significant proportion continues to have concerns about the safety of vaccines.

WHO risk communication teams in the region have responded to these concerns by designing and implementing orientation sessions for the target groups. They are providing accurate and scientifically proven information on the vaccine and tackling rumours and misinformation. This has contributed to increased vaccine uptake among frontline health workers, teachers, and security personnel.

“If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 vaccination continuous medical education organized at the facility by the WHO and the district health team, I wouldn’t have accepted this Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It has received a lot of negative publicity through social media and in the news about leading to blood clots in a few people,” says Sister Hellen Lumago, the In-charge, Lodonga Health Center IV.

Despite, the achievements to date, a multitude of gaps and challenges still exist in the population especially regarding vaccine safety. This is inevitable and expected especially when introducing a new vaccine.