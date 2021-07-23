Why crisis investing will cost you but treading carefully can get you an overseas passport

“The two most important things to successfully preserving and growing your wealth, especially during times of volatility, are to have access to (1) the right information and (2) the right partners. With mature FinTech investment platforms, you can now get access to the best investment partners worldwide and have access to trustworthy and transparent market information. Both enable you to make educated and informed decisions on your investments,” says Scott Picken, CEO of online investment platform Wealth Migrate.

Mature FinTech investment platforms like Wealth Migrate disrupt the industry by cutting out the middlemen (also known as brokers), which means costs to the individual investor fall and their ROIs rise. About 20 years ago, you needed at least $100,000 to invest in one opportunity offshore – just to cover the deposit. Today, you can invest that same $100,000 in 10 different opportunities at $10,000 each – ensuring your eggs are not all in one basket, thus reducing your risk.

Investing offshore gives people greater freedom in the choices they make for themselves and their families, but it can also give you access to securing another passport. One way to do this is to buy property in another country – for example, Portugal, the US, Mauritius or Panama – giving you access to a passport. But you will need at least $300,000 in cash, and all your capital will be tied up in that one asset for years.

“A far smarter way to do this is to follow my uncle who was based in Zimbabwe. In 1980 he started investing in First World assets and earning a First World income. He grew his diversified asset base and became a Global Citizen. In 2003 he had the freedom to move with his family to Australia,” says Picken.

The technology available today via FinTech investment platforms makes it possible to become a Global Citizen, and with platforms like Wealth Migrate, your journey can begin with a simple investment of only $100.

When life becomes chaotic and frightening it is easy to make hasty decisions that you come to regret. Rather follow the lead of the wealthiest people – make good, solid decisions based on thorough research and get trustworthy partners in your corner.​

Wealth Migrate is a trusted global real estate marketplace which allows investors to safely invest internationally, in quality opportunities, thus achieving wealth preservation. They have members in 133 countries and have facilitated real estate investments of over $600 million USD on 4 continents with investors earning an average of 8% cash on cash in USD for the last 6 years and IRR's of 13% to 20%.

