Witnessing the Juba Peace Agreement: Troika statement

We take this opportunity to commend the parties to the Agreement for the progress that has been made since October 2020, including the expansion of government to include wider representation. We also commend the progress made by Prime Minister Hamdok and the transitional government in delivering vital reforms that are essential for the transition to democracy to succeed, including economic and legal reforms. We do, however, recognise that efforts to deliver key provisions of the Agreement must be increased, including the formation of the joint force and the establishment of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to help protect civilians in Darfur from conflict and violence.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa