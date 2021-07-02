Women's Premier Division R9 and First Division R4 Preview

The match between the Blue Bulls Women and EP Queens, meanwhile, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols following positive cases in the Pretoria team, which will result in the EP Queens earning four log points and the score recorded as 0-0, in line with tournament rules.

Three matches will play out in the Women’s First Division with the two Group 1 matches seeing Free State take on SWD in Bloemfontein, and Griquas going up against the Griffons in Kimberley.

In the only match in Group 2, the Valke will host the Limpopo Blue Bulls in Brakpan. The clash between the Mastercard Golden Lions Women and the Pumas has been cancelled as the team from Mpumalanga forfeited the match in line with COVID-protocols, which results in the side from Johannesburg receiving four log points and the score is recorded as 0-0.

Premier Division

DHL Western Province will have their sights set on stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches this season with the top spot on the table virtually sealed when they meet the Cell C Sharks Women at Newlands on Saturday.

The Capetonians have set the pace in the competition with their effective attack and defence, and they will be determined to maintain this standard as they attempt to defend their title in a little over two weeks.

Form and history favour the Cape side, who remain the only unbeaten team, as they seek their fifth win in a row against the KwaZulu-Natalians.

Their last two encounters, however, were close with no more than 10 points separating the teams on the scoreboard, which will add to the Cell C Sharks Women’s motivation to bounce back from a three-match losing run.

In Wellington, the clash between the Boland Dames and Border Ladies is expected to be thrilling as the home side looks to build on their convincing victory against the Blue Bulls Women last week while the East London side aims to build winning momentum with an eye on the final.

The Border Ladies have won the last two matches between the sides, but the Bolanders have surprised a few teams this season with their gutsy performances.

First Division

Free State will look to build on their strong start to the season last week (in which they registered a comprehensive 39-0 win against the Griffons) when they host SWD at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will take the field in their first match after their game against Griquas was cancelled last week due to logistical challenges.

This will require them to hit the ground running, but with only one pool match remaining after this encounter, they will have all the motivation they need.

In Kimberley, Griquas will want to make the most of their home ground advantage when they host the Griffons who will be resolute in their desire to earn their first win of the season.

In Group 2 the Valke and Limpopo Blue Bulls will both face a tough defensive test after the sides registered wins of 70 points or more in their last matches, which could set the scene for a gripping battle.

Women’s Premier Division Round 9 fixtures (Saturday, 3 July): DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks Women Time: 10h30 (live stream on Springboks.rugby ) Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Referee: Paul Mente Assistant referees: Local appointments

Boland Dames v Border Ladies Time: 14h00 (live stream on Springboks.rugby ) Venue: Boland Stadium, Wellington Referee: Mpho Matsaung Assistant referees: Local appointments

Women’s First Division Group 1 Round 2 fixtures (Saturday, 3 July): Griquas v Griffons Time: 11h00 Venue: Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley Referee: Angie Bezuidenhout Assistant referees: Local appointments

Free State v SWD Time: 14h00 Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Referee: Giana Viljoen Assistant referees: Local appointments

Women’s First Division Group 2 Round 4 fixture (Saturday, 3 July): Valke v Limpopo Blue Bulls Time: 11h00 Venue: Bosman Stadium, Brakpan Referee: Ashleigh Murray-Pretorius Assistant referees: Local appointments

