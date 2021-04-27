Women's Regional 10s register Successful Second Round

Charlotte Mudoola of Black Pearls and Bushira Namutebi from Black Diamonds emerged the golden boot winners for the tier 1 and 2 categories respectively. The top try scorers from the central region tournaments were Ira Isabella from tier 2 and Charlotte Mudoola from tier 1.

The Northern region had their first round of the 10s in Kitgum on 24 th April 2021 at Bomah grounds featuring Kitgum Queens, Gulu Sprinters, and Lira Matarix. Kitgum Queens won the tournament and Adongpiny Mercy was the MVP.

The Eastern region featured four teams; Bumageni, Bugema, Mbale Eagles and Nyondo. Mbale Eagles emerged victors of this tournament with 9 points followed by Bumageni with 7 points. Coming in the third place is Nyondo(5points) followed by Bugema(3 points)

‘’Last weekend’s performance from all teams was exciting and there’s great improvement in the second round compared to the first one. The future of women’s rugby is indeed secured and this only means we will have to emphasize continued participation of these teams to keep them in the sport. We also encourage clubs to take up the spirit of organizing tournaments for the betterment of women’s rugby in Uganda.’’- Beatrice Atim, Women’s Rugby Development Officer

The final circuits of these regional games will take place on Saturday 1 st May and Sunday 2 nd May,2021. The Northern regional 10s will be hosted by Lira Matrix on Saturday while Avengers will host the Central region 10s at the Busambala grounds on Sunday 2 nd May. Lastly, the Eastern Region games will be hosted by Nyondo on Saturday 1 st May.

Eastern Region Table Standings

Mbale Eagles-9pts

Bumageni-7pts

Nyondo-5pts

Bugema-3pts

Central Region Table Standings

Black Pearls-6pts

Avengers-4pts

Thunderbirds-2pts

Tier 2

Blue Whales-12pts

Lady Swans-10pts

Black Diamonds-8pts

Ewes-6pts

AQRA-4pts

Northern Region Table Standings

Kitgum Queens-6pts

Lira Matrix-4pts

Gulu Sprinters-2pts

Aduku Tigers-0

