World Leaders Must Turn Attention to the Dire Humanitarian Situation in Libya

As world leaders meet today in Paris for the international conference on Libya’s forthcoming elections, hosted by France, the Norwegian Refugee Council calls for real action to address the growing humanitarian needs of Libyans and migrants across the country.

Norwegian Refugee Council
Norwegian Refugee Council

“Displaced Libyans and migrants tell us they want a better life for their families and children but we have seen very little commitment to address their needs,” said NRC’s Libya Country Director Dax Roque.

NRC is calling for real commitments from leaders to address ongoing humanitarian needs, the recent crackdown on migrants and rehabilitation of critical services and infrastructure. Today almost a million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Libya, including internally displaced Libyans, refugees and migrants.

“Stability in Libya won’t be achieved through elections or withdrawal of foreign fighters only. Reconstruction and scaled-up aid delivery are vital to help people recover from one of the most neglected crises,” said Dax Roque.

