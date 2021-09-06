Zambia's new president, H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, to join the IMF, WHO and IFC at The Africa Debate next week

In his inaugural address Hichilema stated that his government’s “focus over the next five years will be on restoring macroeconomic stability”. He promised to “grow [the Zambian] economy so that we can list more people out of poverty than ever before.” Securing an IMF deal is high on the new President’s list of priorities as he seeks to rebuild his nation’s financial credibility globally. He has appointed former IMF advisor, Situmbeko Musokotwane, as his finance minister, promising to balance the budget and tackle corruption.

At The Africa Debate, President Hichilema will join a line up that includes senior representatives from the IMF, the African Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and Afreximbank as well as private investors Ninety One, Alterra Capital, Leapfrog Investments and Renaissance Capital (https://bit.ly/3yJnbTL).

The online forum will provide the opportunity for Africa’s newest leader to introduce his policy platform to global investors and businesses. Securing private sector buy-in will be essential to the incoming government’s promise to stimulate growth and create jobs for Zambia’s young population.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa said, “We are delighted to welcome H.E. Hakainde Hichilema to The Africa Debate following his election to the Zambian presidency last month. The Africa Debate has a long history of hosting Heads of State from across the Continent and providing a platform for direct dialogue with international investors and multinational businesses. We look forward to receiving an update from President Hichilema on his government’s priorities for the Zambian economy going forward.”

About The Africa Debate: The Africa Debate is the flagship event of Invest Africa taking place from the 14th – 16th September 2021. Now in its seventh year, The Africa Debate connects the international trade and investment community with businesses across the Continent via our interactive online platform. By bringing together leading investors, businesses, policy makers and entrepreneurs the conference aims to promote the flow of sustainable financing and investment towards catalytic projects across the Continent.

Over three days, 1000 businesses, investors and government officials will discuss how to best support Africa’s transformative recovery as part of the ‘Great Reset’. The Forum will open on 14th September with a half-day investment summit focused on our country partner, Ghana. The following day will see industry experts, business leaders and policy makers take the stage to debate the issues that will define Africa’s recovery before closing with a dedicated MSME financing forum on 16th September.

About Invest Africa: Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with a global footprint of more than 400 member companies, comprising multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies and entrepreneurs.

Formerly the Business Council for Africa, founded in 1956, Invest Africa leverages sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. The organisation regularly works closely with governments and investment promotion agencies across the Continent to encourage private sector support and international investment in line with national and international development objectives.

Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates in four additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, New York and Dubai.

Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent.

