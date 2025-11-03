Africa’s young entrepreneurs take the stage at In-Country YouthADAPT Demo Days to drive climate innovation 

#Featuredpost

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today launched the In- Country YouthADAPT Demo Day Events under the African Adaptation Acceleration Program(AAAP). The events mark a significant milestone in empowering Africa’s next generation of climate entrepreneurs, providing them with investment, mentorship, and pathways to scale up their innovative adaptation solutions. Over the coming weeks, youth-led enterprises from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria will compete in a series of national Demo Day events. From a pool of over 500 applicants, up to 100 enterprises—approximately 20 per country—have been shortlisted to pitch their ideas before panels of distinguished jurists and investors. Their innovations span sectors critical to Africa’s climate resilience, including food security and resilient infrastructure.

Each country’s event will showcase the ingenuity of young Africans tackling some of the continent’s most pressing climate challenges in agriculture and infrastructure with locally grounded, commercially viable solutions. The top 10 enterprises (two per country) will be awarded USD 30,000 grants and enrolled in a year-long acceleration and mentorship program, equipping them to attract long-term investment and scale their impact.

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, said: “Africa’s youth are not just victims of the climate crisis—they are architects of the solutions. Through our YouthADAPT challenge we are turning their ideas into investable, impactful businesses. This is practical climate leadership: aligning innovation with national priorities and NDCs, creating decent jobs and strengthening food systems and infrastructure where it matters most. I call on banks, development finance institutions, impact investors, and corporate partners to join us—so that by COP30 and beyond, we can scale these solutions to scale.”

The Demo Day events are designed to bridge the financing gap for youth-led adaptation enterprises by linking them directly with domestic and regional private-sector investors. Participating investors will gain access to a curated pipeline of high-potential enterprises through pitch sessions and private deal rooms, supported by transaction advisory and due diligence facilitation from the Kenya Climate InnovationCentre (KCIC) on behalf of GCA.

Joseph Murabula, Chief Executive Officer Kenya Climate Innovation Center said, "We all know that Africa’s greatest resource is its innovative, youthful population. We are moving beyond this rhetoric to action. Through the In-Country YouthADAPT 2025 Challenge, we are providing Africanyouth with the essential tools, including funding, mentorship, and market access, to turn their climate adaptation solutions into viable businesses. This is how we build climate resilience from the ground up, strengthening food security and critical infrastructure”. The YouthADAPT Demo Day in Ghana is being organized in partnership with Fidelity Bank’s GreenTechInnovation Challenge, a platform that challenges and empowers young Ghanaians to drive innovative solutions for sustainability in the agribusiness sector.

Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Take the Stage at In-Country YouthADAPT DemoDaystoDrive Climate Innovation

Following the Demo Day series, final selections and investment commitments will be announcedduringCOP30 in Brazil in November 2025, where the top ten youth-led enterprises will be showcased on the global stage.

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that promotes adaptationtotheimpacts of climate change. It works to climate-proof development by instigating policy reforms and influencing investments made by international financial institutions and the private sector. The goal is to bring climate adaptation to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and ensure that it remains prominent. Founded in 2018, GCA is the first international organization to maintain dual headquarters in both the Global North in Rotterdam and in the Global South in Nairobi – underscoring the equal partnership between regions and the conviction that climate adaptation solutions must beco- designed and co-owned. Its regional hubs in Abidjan, Dhaka and Beijing, leverage local expertise to pilot and scale context-specific approaches. Together, these centers ensure a continuous, two-way exchange of knowledge and best practices that empower communities and drive resilient and inclusive growth worldwide.

About the Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC)

The Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC) is a leading organization in Africa providing incubation, capacity building, and financing to enterprises and entrepreneurs in the green economy. With a newPan-African mandate, KCIC is dedicated to catalyzing climate entrepreneurship across the continent to build sustainable enterprises and resilient communities.