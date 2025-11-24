Devtraco Plus wins Developer of the Year for The Pelican Hotel at 2025 National Tourism Awards

#Featuredpost

Devtraco Plus has once again solidified its position as a trailblazer in Ghana’s real estate and hospitality landscape, earning the prestigious Indigenous Tourism Investment (Hospitality) Developer of the Year award at the 2025 National Tourism Awards. The recognition was bestowed in honour of The Pelican Hotel , Ghana’s pioneering hotel investment model and a testament to Devtraco Plus’ bold leadership in shaping the future of tourism and hospitality development. Held on Friday, 14th November 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme Celebrating Ghanaian Ingenuity and Excellence in Tourism: The Black Star Experience, the National Tourism Awards celebrated outstanding individuals and organisations whose contributions continue to elevate Ghana’s tourism and hospitality sector. The Pelican Hotel represents a significant milestone in Ghana’s investment landscape. As the country’s first hotel investment development, it introduced a new frontier of accessible, profitable hospitality ownership, enabling individuals to invest in hotel units and earn income through a shared-revenue model. This innovation has expanded opportunities for property investment and enhanced the country’s tourism infrastructure, creating a benchmark for future developments in the sector.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, Devtraco Plus’ recognition reflects its unwavering commitment to quality, infrastructural excellence, and strategic contributions that continue to uplift the tourism ecosystem. The award reinforces the company’s reputation as an industry leader in luxury real estate and its growing influence within hospitality investment. Speaking on the honour, the team at Devtraco Plus expressed deep appreciation to the Ghana Tourism Authority for acknowledging the vision and work behind The Pelican Hotel. This achievement further strengthens the company’s drive to continue delivering innovative developments that push boundaries, create value, support tourism and redefine modern living and investment in Ghana, one visionary project at a time.

Highlights From the 2025 National Tourism Awards Ceremony This year’s National Tourism Awards featured several forward-looking announcements and inspiring calls to action to propel Ghana’s tourism and hospitality sector into a new era. A call to embrace technology and AI

The guest of honour, Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, urged the nation to harness technology and artificial intelligence to enhance visitor experiences. She envisioned AI-driven platforms capable of offering personalised travel recommendations, real-time language translation, accessibility mapping, and intelligent route planning. According to her, such tools would not only improve visitor engagement but also create jobs and strengthen Ghana’s identity as the Black Star of Africa. Introduction of the “Experience Ghana App”

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Afua Houadjeto, announced the soon-to-be-launched Experience Ghana App, a comprehensive digital platform where tourists can browse, book, and pay for services. For international audiences, the platform will also integrate immersive virtual reality features, offering rich, remote exploration of Ghana’s attractions. She further revealed the rollout of a master training module designed to elevate service delivery across hotels, restaurants, tour operations, and events. Ghana’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup, Ms. Houadjeto shared that the GTA is collaborating with the U.S. Embassy, Canadian High Commission, Mexican High Commission, and Tribe, as well as other diplomatic missions, to organize official watch parties across all 16 regions. These events aim to enhance communal tourism experiences throughout the tournament. A renewed call for excellence in hospitality

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, encouraged hospitality stakeholders to elevate their service quality and create experiences that compel visitors to return. She emphasized that reimagining service delivery is key to building a globally competitive hospitality sector. With this national recognition and the proven success of Ghana's first hotel investment model, there has never been a better time to invest in The Pelican Hotel . As tourism continues to expand, supported by government initiatives, digital transformation, and global events, The Pelican stands as a high-growth, income-generating opportunity for investors seeking stable returns, long-term value, and a stake in Ghana's thriving hospitality future.