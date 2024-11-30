Sanlam Allianz launches new insurance product to improve financial protection of Ghanaians

SanlamAllianz has launched its latest offering, DreamBuilder, a two-in-one life assurance policy designed to provide financial protection for loved ones while also serving as an investment tool for the future.

The product was officially unveiled on 29th November 2024 at Allied Heights, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to the Ghanaian market.

DreamBuilder not only offers life coverage in the event of the policyholder’s death, ensuring the financial security of their family, but also functions as a savings vehicle, allowing individuals to build wealth for their future.

The Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana Ltd, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, emphasised that DreamBuilder aligns with the company’s goal of addressing the diverse needs of Ghanaians by combining protection and investment in one flexible product.

"This launch marks another step in the company’s mission to offer comprehensive, accessible financial services to the local community. We are unveiling not just a product, but a bold step in helping Ghanaians realise their aspirations and achieve their dreams. We are offering peace of mind," he stated.

The product has also been digitalised to cater to the needs of younger customers.

According to the Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Mr. Kofi Andoh, DreamBuilder will play a significant role in shaping the financial future of the youth.

"That is where Gen Z comes in. Young people with big dreams should not abandon them due to fear. When you falter, this is exactly what has been designed to help you move forward," he said.

SanlamAllianz, a joint venture between Sanlam and Allianz, was launched in September 2023 with the aim of promoting financial inclusion across Africa. The company offers a range of non-banking financial services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses across the continent.

In Ghana, SanlamAllianz’s initial product offerings include:

Pay and Drive: A comprehensive motor insurance cover

Family Love: A life insurance policy designed to protect loved ones

Flexi Cover: A flexible insurance solution tailored to various needs

Income Protection: A product offering financial security in the event of income loss