Give Mahama a chance; I like him - Richard Mofe-Damijo to Ghanaians

Renowned Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. another opportunity.
In an interview with JoyNews, shared on X on 25th November 2024, the actor emphasised Mahama’s accomplishments during his previous term as president, encouraging Ghanaians to give him
I think they shouldn't make the mistake that other Africans want them to make. They should vote for the best man, someone who has their back. Not everyone vying for the position has Ghanaians' best interests at heart. And I know you understand this
RMD also expressed his personal preference for Mahama in the December 7 elections, saying:
I have my favourite, and I’m sure he’s the one Ghanaians will vote for. My favourite is Mahama because I like him. I haven’t met him before, but every time I pass through the airport, I’m reminded that he was the one who built it. And I have a lot of Ghanaian friends who’ve told me about all the good work he did as president.
As the 7th December general elections approach, political tension in Ghana has intensified. Citizens are actively sharing their opinions on who among the presidential candidates deserves their vote.
The debate has primarily focused on the candidates from the two major political parties: the New Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).Many believe that the ruling NPP should be given another four-year term with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Conversely, others argue that former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC must return to power.