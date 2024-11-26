'Go back to the village' – Edem tells fan who begged him for GHC2K for rent

Ghanaian musician Edem had a tense exchange with fans during a recent Instagram Live session when they made unexpected financial requests.

During the live stream, one fan asked Edem for GH¢2,000 to cover rent, citing accommodation struggles. The musician dismissed the plea, advising the fan to take personal responsibility and even consider returning to his hometown. Shortly after, another fan complained that Edem had not paid for a portrait they had drawn of him. Edem explained that he had never requested the artwork and therefore did not owe any compensation.

A video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Some criticised Edem for his responses, accusing him of being ungrateful and dismissive.

One user, Proverb, commented: "Volta artists, all of them are stingy oo, my brother 😂. Edem, who disses his own family because of money, says what?" Another, Cephas K.K Copeland, wrote: "How can you ask someone for help like you really know him personally, without saying please? Hmmm." Meanwhile, Kayboi stated: "This is not necessary, Edem. This is how you lose the majority of your fanbase."