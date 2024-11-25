'Growing up, I didn’t have access to these things' - Spice as she donates to schools in Accra

On the 22nd of November 2024, Grammy- nominated Jamaican Dancehall Queen Grace Latoya Hamilton, widely known as Spice, recently lit up the lives of students in Accra, Ghana, with a remarkable display of generosity.

Partnering with the charitable organization MYO Global, Spice donated essential school supplies to over 1,500 students from three schools: La Anglican Basic School , Kaneshie Anglican Primary, and Mamprobi Anglican Primary.

The donations, including classroom supplies, school uniforms, shoes, sanitary pads, and snacks, addressed critical needs for the students. For many, these contributions are a lifeline in a time of economic hardship, helping them focus on their education without the distraction of unmet basic necessities.

During her visit, Spice took the time to personally distribute the items, receiving an overwhelming response of cheers and gratitude from the students. Reflecting on her motivation, she said:

Growing up, I didn’t have access to these things, so giving back to children in need is very close to my heart.

This heartfelt mission resonated with Headmistress Sarah Matey of La Anglican Basic School, who praised the initiative: “This support will not only help our students perform better in class but also boost their confidence and enthusiasm for learning.”

Spice’s time in Ghana wasn’t just about philanthropy. She immersed herself in the country’s vibrant culture, explored its landmarks, and collaborated with Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy on a music project. Their song “Jiggle & Whine” celebrates the rich cultural exchange between Jamaica and Ghana, and its music video showcases elements of both nations’ unique flavors.

This fusion of artistry and charity underscores Spice’s multifaceted approach to connecting with communities worldwide. Spice’s collaboration with MYO Global is part of an ongoing initiative to promote education and hygiene, particularly for young girls. MYO Global has been actively distributing sanitary pads to schools in Ghana since early 2024, and Spice’s involvement has amplified their mission.

The three schools benefiting from her generosity are part of the Anglican School network, serving underprivileged communities in Accra. Spice’s actions exemplify the power of celebrity influence when channeled for good. By using her platform to address societal challenges, she continues to inspire others to give back.