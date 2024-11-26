Medikal Join 'Kumasi Toy Gun Trend' amid police arrest

Ghanaian rappers Medikal and Kofi Mole have joined the viral Kumasi toy gun trend in a video that has sparked massive reactions online. The video, shared by Kofi Mole on his Instagram page, shows the two musicians playfully brandishing toy guns in a skit. However, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public that the trend violates Section 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29), and could lead to legal consequences.

The Kumasi toy gun trend, which has become a national sensation, involves participants mimicking action scenes or gangster culture using toy firearms in dramatic or comedic skits. Medikal and Kofi Mole, two of Ghana’s most celebrated rappers, joined the craze with a playful performance, seemingly recorded in a private setting.

Kofi Mole recently posted a video on his Instagram, which quickly garnered attention for its humor and the strong chemistry between the duo, sparking laughter and admiration from fans. The clip became viral, fueling the growth of the already trending challenge. Other celebrities, including Shatta Wale, have since jumped on the bandwagon, further popularizing the trend .

However, the video has also attracted criticism from sections of the public and the authorities. The Ghana Police Service issued a statement reiterating that such acts, though seemingly harmless, are illegal under Section 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29). The law criminalizes acts likely to disturb public peace, and the police warned that participants in the trend could face arrest and prosecution.

The police expressed concerns over the potential dangers associated with the trend. They noted that the use of toy guns, which often closely resemble real firearms, could provoke panic or escalate into violent confrontations.

In a statement, the police said, “ We,hereby, caution the your to desist from this act as it constitutes the offense of offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace contrary to Section 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act, (Act 29) amongst other

Authorities also cautioned that the trend could lead to misinterpretations, especially in public settings, where bystanders or law enforcement might mistake the toy weapons for real ones.

Fans and followers of Medikal and Kofi Mole have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video. While many found it entertaining, others expressed concerns about the message it sends to the youth.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has continued to trend, with many recreating their own versions of the skit.

Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, and Kofi Mole, known for hits like Don’t Be Late, are among Ghana’s most influential musicians. Both are celebrated for their connection with fans and their ability to set trends in the entertainment industry.

The Kumasi toy gun trend originated as a form of creative expression within Kumasi’s vibrant social media community. It has since spread across the country, with young people and celebrities alike joining in the craze.

While the trend was initially perceived as harmless fun, its association with gun imagery has sparked legal and societal concerns. The involvement of high-profile figures like Medikal and Kofi Mole has amplified its reach, but it has also drawn increased scrutiny from law enforcement.