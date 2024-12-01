Nana Agradaa threatens to abandon Christianity if Dr Bawumia loses 2024 elections

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Dr Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has declared that she will renounce her faith in God and Christianity if her prophecy about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the upcoming presidential election does not come true.

In a video posted on social media, Nana Agradaa claimed to have received a divine revelation that Dr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, is destined to win the December 7, 2024, general elections. She urged Ghanaians to vote for him, asserting that God had already assured his victory.

“It has already been destined that Dr Bawumia will win the elections. So whether or not you vote for him, he will still win. So why not vote for him? I’m not here to do politics, I’m just trying to tell Ghanaians the vision God has given me. I believe in God and whatever He tells me to be the truth,” she said.

Nana Agradaa, who has a controversial past as a fetish priestess before converting to Christianity, added that if her prophecy fails, it would mean she is not serving the correct God and that her revelations are false. She vowed to return to her former life if Dr Bawumia does not emerge victorious.