Tobinco boss becomes second owner of warrior king’s iconic 18K watch

Renowned Ghanaian pharmacist, esteemed businessman, philanthropist, and chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Dr. Samuel Amoh Tobin, is the second individual to own the Warrior King Watches 18k gold pièce unique timepiece, following the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Warrior King timepieces, crafted by Ghanaian horologist Patrick Amofah, celebrate Ghana’s rich history through a series of limited-edition watch models, making them highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike. According to the CEO, the 18k gold Warrior King pièce unique is exclusively owned by only two individuals in the world: His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and Dr. Amoh Tobin.

The custom-made gold timepiece was presented to Dr. Tobin as a gift by his younger brother, Dr. Peter Ebo Tobin, at his 60th birthday celebration. Speaking about the watch, Mr. Patrick Amofah revealed that it was crafted with the utmost precision, passion, and reverence. “This timepiece stands as a symbol of Dr. Tobin’s extraordinary journey and his commitment to touching lives. In recognition, Warrior King Watches is proud to provide a lifetime service warranty on this timepiece.”

This Warrior King pièce unique was crafted from premium materials and adorned with intricate designs symbolizing Tobinco’s journey of resilience, strength, and dedication to both business and philanthropy. Valued for its exceptional precision and luxurious details, the watch reflects the qualities that have defined Tobinco’s legacy.

Dr. Tobin, an influential figure in Ghana’s business landscape and the pharmaceutical industry, has built a reputation as a visionary leader and philanthropist. His work has expanded access to essential medicines across Ghana and other African nations, positively impacting countless lives.

Warrior King Watches has earned accolades for its innovation and commitment to excellence, positioning itself as a significant player in the luxury watch industry. The brand has garnered respect for integrating African aesthetics with world-class craftsmanship. Warrior King Watches uses premium materials and intricate designs, aiming to provide a distinct blend of luxury and African heritage to watch enthusiasts globally.

The brand continues to expand its reach in the luxury market while maintaining its commitment to quality and cultural representation. Recent recognition from international fashion outlets, including features in GQ magazine, has further solidified its status as a must-have luxury brand.