Warrior King Warrior Watches CEO presents custom gold watch to Wenchimanhene

Ghana’s royal heritage meets masterful horology as Wenchimanhene adds a bespoke luxury watch to his collection.

The revered Paramount Chief of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, has acquired an extraordinary custom-made timepiece from Warrior King Watches, a luxury timepiece that symbolizes prestige, power, and heritage.

The bespoke wristwatch, Piece Unique, is meticulously designed and crafted from the finest materials, by the renowned Ghanaian master horologist, Mr. Patrick Amofah, is a rare creation, featuring intricate engravings, royal insignias and gold accents which embodies resilience, wisdom, and sovereignty—qualities synonymous with the Wenchimanhene’s reign.

The dial features motifs inspired by Ghanaian royalty, while the casing is forged from premium materials, with the Chief’s name engraved on it, ensuring durability and timeless elegance.

Speaking on the acquisition, Wenchimanhene expressed deep appreciation for the timepiece, acknowledging its significance beyond its aesthetic appeal. The Warrior King Piéce Unique, gleamed in the light, its intricate engravings whispering tales of kings and conquerors.

“As Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, fasten the Warrior King Piéce Unique upon his wrist with a profound sense of purpose. May it be more than a custom-made timepiece, may it stand as a mantle of legacy and responsibility. Just as his noble forebears wielded swords and shields in defense of the kingdom, may he wield time with wisdom, foresight, and strength—to guide, to build, and to uphold the rich heritage of his people for generations to come.”

According to Mr. Amofah, “Warrior King Watches has become the go-to brand for those seeking a gift that embodies true regality. Whether marking a special occasion or celebrating a milestone, Warrior King Watches offers the perfect timepiece for those who seek to honour Kings, nobles, and distinguished figures with a gift of unparalleled craftsmanship, heritage, and prestige. At Warrior King Watches, we have a proven track record of crafting royalty on the wrist.”

This presentation to the Wenchimanhene follows similar honours bestowed upon other esteemed leaders, including HRM Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Dr. Samuel Amoh Tobin, chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies.

The Warrior King brand, founded by Ghanaian horologist Mr. Patrick Amofah, has garnered international acclaim for its unique fusion of traditional Ghanaian craftsmanship and contemporary design incorporating elements of Ghana's heritage into each timepiece, the brand not only offers a luxury accessory but also a narrative of the nation's enduring legacy.