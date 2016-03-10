Two arrested with 435 slabs of Indian hemp

Police in Asesewa have impounded some 435 slabs of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (wee) in the Upper Manya Krobo district of the Eastern region.

Two suspects carrying the substance have also been arrested by the police and are assisting with investigations.

The district police commander, DSP Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu addressing the media about the arrest said the vehicle was heading towards Bartor when it was impounded.

According to him, the driver claimed that he was transporting charcoal to the Volta region but upon further investigations he noticed that the charcoal had been mixed with nicely rapped slabs of Indian hemp.

DSP Ahiatafu added that the Police service will wage a war against those who are only interested in dealing in drugs in the region.