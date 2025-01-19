15th edition of the family fun run and walk officially launched

Happy 98.9 FM, Ghana's leading radio station, in partnership with Lakeside Marina Park, announces the 15th edition of the Family Fun Run and Walk, scheduled for March 6, 2025.

The event was officially launched at Silver Star Tower in Accra with key stakeholders and sponsors in attendance.

Mr. Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), emphasized the event's commitment to community wellness. "This event champions healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability while strengthening community bonds. Our partnership with the Mercy Social Center continues to support essential services for underserved individuals," said Mr. Boateng.

Lakeside Estates Director Mr. Salah Kalmoni announced the event's expansion to multiple cities. "For the first time, we're hosting simultaneous runs in Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale, making this a truly national celebration of Ghana's Independence Day," he said. The main event begins at 6:00 am at Lakeside Marina Park in Accra.

Registration fees are structured as follows:

- Individual participants: GH₵75.00

- Families (group of four): GH₵225.00

- School teams (group of five): GH₵375.00

Participants can register at Happy FM's offices in Asylum Down, Lakeside Marina Park, or Silver Star Towers in Airport City. A new virtual run club has been launched where participants can connect with fellow runners and track their progress throughout the year.

Bridget Mensah, Head of PR, Marketing, and Events at Happy 98.9 FM, highlighted the event's educational impact. "We're continuing our tradition of supporting schools with GH₵5,000 worth of airtime for the fastest school team, which can be used for promotional or educational programming."

Safety remains our top priority, Daniel Deku, Marketing Manager at Lakeside Estates. "We've implemented comprehensive safety measures to ensure participants enjoy a secure and memorable experience."

The event is sponsored by Happy 98.9 FM, Lakeside Marina Park, YFM, Silver Star Towers, Japan Motors, Silver Star Auto Ltd, Silverbird Cinemas, Star Properties, Zen Fusion, and Verna.