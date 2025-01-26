ACCA Ghana welcomes 100 new members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ghana marked a significant milestone as it inducted 100 new members into the accounting profession. The prestigious New

Members Induction and Awards Ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, January 25, 2025, brought together industry leaders, established professionals, and emerging talents under the theme & Accounting for the Future

In his opening address, Colonel Noble Carl Doe Del-Alorse, Chairperson of the ACCA Ghana Network Panel, highlighted the rapidly evolving landscape of the finance profession.

Today's inductees are entering the profession at a time of unprecedented change and opportunity. The convergence of traditional accounting practices with emerging technologies presents both challenges and possibilities that will define the future of finance,” he added.

Col. Del-Alorse stressed the importance of adaptability and continuous professional development in today's dynamic business environment. The successful finance professional of tomorrow must be more than just technically proficient. They must be strategic thinkers, technology advocates, and ethical leaders who can guide organizations through complex financial landscapes,” he explained.

Distinguished guest speaker Audrey Naa Dei Kotey FCCA Esq, further highlighted the technological revolution in finance. We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in how financial services are delivered and consumed. Artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data analytics are not just buzzwords – they are essential tools that will enable accountants to provide deeper insights and more value to their organizations.

Kotey particularly emphasised the critical role of ethical leadership in an increasingly automated world. As technology handles more routine tasks, the human elements of our profession – judgment, integrity, and ethical decision-making – become even more crucial,she stated. ;

She noted that the trust placed in financial professionals must be earned and maintained through unwavering commitment to professional standards.

Prize winners

The ceremony featured a special recognition segment celebrating outstanding academic achievement. Fifty-three future members received awards for their exceptional performance in ACCA examinations, as they demonstrated remarkable prowess both globally and within Ghana.

These high achievers set new benchmarks for excellence in professional accounting education, with several ranking among the top performers worldwide.

The achievements of these award winners reflect not only their individual dedication but also the rising standard of accounting education in Ghana. Their success positions Ghana as a growing hub for financial expertise in

West Africa,” Col. Del-Alorse noted. Looking ahead, ACCA Ghana announced plans to strengthen its professional development

programmes, with particular emphasis on digital skills and sustainable finance practices. These initiatives aim to ensure that members remain at the forefront of industry developments and continue to meet evolving market demands.

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy

worldwide. Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise

and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies. Guided by our purpose and values, our vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the