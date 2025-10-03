Breaking: Sean “Diddy” Combs gets over 4-year jail term in prostitution case

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, marking a dramatic fall from grace after shocking revelations about his secret life emerged during a disturbing trial over prostitution-related offences.

“You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically,” Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs before handing down a 50-month prison term at the conclusion of a gruelling six-hour hearing.

“Why did it go on for so long? Because you had the wealth and influence to keep it hidden, and because you were not caught,” the judge continued. “A firm sentence is necessary to protect the public from further harm.”

The sentencing took place in a Manhattan federal courtroom, where jurors had earlier convicted the 55-year-old on charges of prostitution. The trial, which spanned two months, exposed harrowing testimony that revealed Combs’ violent, manipulative, and self-indulgent behaviour behind closed doors.

Wearing a crumpled oatmeal-coloured jumper and black reading glasses, Combs addressed the court in a 12-minute statement. While he apologised to victims Cassie Ventura and a former girlfriend identified as “Jane,” much of his remarks focused on himself.

Ahead of his sentencing, he pleaded for leniency, telling the judge: “My history of domestic violence will always be a burden I must carry for the rest of my life. I am not some larger-than-life figure; I am simply human. I tried to do my best, but I lost myself in excess and in my ego.”

Jurors had previously acquitted Combs on 2 July of the most serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Subramanian imposed a $500,000 fine, the maximum permitted. He noted that this penalty was an upward variation from sentencing guidelines but was justified given Combs’ “immense resources, which enabled his crimes.”