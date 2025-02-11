Apologise for being wrong about marriage – Christiana Awuni slams Charlotte Oduro

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has joined the growing list of Ghanaian celebrities criticising Reverend Charlotte Oduro following the announcement of her divorce.
In an interview with Max TV on 11 February 2025, Christiana Awuni questioned why Rev. Charlotte Oduro failed to apply the same controversial advice she frequently offers women about enduring marriages, even in toxic situations.
Referring to numerous instances where Rev. Oduro advised women to "stay in toxic marriages" because "no marriage is perfect," Christiana asked why the counsellor herself could not remain in her own marriage.
So, at that time, she was asking women to condone the bad habits of men and advising them to endure in their relationships, and now she has been divorced? In life, nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. No one knows what will happen in the next minute or hour. So, when others are going through pain, you should be careful about what you say, Christiana remarked.
She continued: Maybe she thought she was offering advice, but that's not how it works. You can't just advise couples when you're not in their marriage. She was always attacking women, not men. You can’t keep forcing women to endure marriages, respect their husbands, and so on. If you had respected your husband, would he have divorced you?
When asked if Rev. Charlotte Oduro should apologise for the controversial advice that has reportedly caused bitterness among many Ghanaian women, Christiana Awuni responded:
If she is not ashamed, she should come and apologise to us and say that she’s sorry.
On Monday, 10 February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro, the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, confirmed in an official statement that his marriage to Rev. Charlotte Oduro had been dissolved. He revealed that the couple had been separated for the past three years, and their traditional marriage was formally ended last year due to irreconcilable differences.
Rev. Charlotte Oduro’s controversial teachings on relationships have long been a subject of debate, but the news of her divorce has reignited discussions about her approach to counselling and the impact of her advice on Ghanaian women.