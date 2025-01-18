Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Fidelity Bank denies seizing US$25 million from MIIF

18 January 2025 at 17:00
Fidelity Bank has denied seizing US$25 million from the  Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF).
Dr. William Derban-Director for Inclusive Banking & CSR at Fidelity Bank and Rosy Fynn, Marketing Director-Airtel Ghana at the launch.
Dr. William Derban-Director for Inclusive Banking & CSR at Fidelity Bank and Rosy Fynn, Marketing Director-Airtel Ghana at the launch.

    Fidelity Bank has denied seizing US$25 million from the  Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF).

    According to the bank, the transaction in question pertains to a foreign exchange pre-settlement agreement.

    Under the agreement, Fidelity Bank advanced funds to MIIF in Ghana cedis, with the understanding that MIIF would settle the equivalent in foreign exchange within a stipulated time.

    A statement issued by the Fidelity Bank on Thursday(23 January), said although MIIF did not meet the agreed timelines, it fully settled the remaining amount  in December 2024.

    Fidelity Bank says it remains committed to its partnerships and the economic initiatives aimed at easing foreign exchange demands.

    Below is the full statement:

    Entertainment

    Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

      Next Article