'I was never healed; bloggers twisted my words' - YOLO Star Drogba clears the air

Popular Ghanaian actor Michael Pesah, widely recognised as “Drogba” from the hit series YOLO, has addressed a viral video that wrongly suggested he had been completely healed of his medical conditions after attending a service at Christ Embassy Youth Church (CEYC) in August 2024.

Pesah, who has been battling rare neurological disorders for years, explained that his testimony had been misrepresented by a blogger, resulting in widespread misinformation and negative consequences.

In an interview with DJ Slim, Pesah recounted his CEYC experience, describing it as uplifting but misinterpreted by online reports.

He revealed that during the healing service, he felt an unusual sense of ease:

I noticed that I could sit on the chair for more than an hour. That was something I was never able to do for a long time. It was a miracle. Also, anytime I took off my nose mask, I went through severe anxiety. But in the church, when I took off my mask, there was no anxiety. So, I was just happy. It was a good thing for me. I felt comfortable and relaxed in the church. I could even get up from the chair and move about a little

However, Pesah stressed that these moments of relief did not amount to a full recovery.

Since I felt a bit relieved, I decided to just give the testimony that I felt some relief. So, I said that ‘I felt better,’ even though I was still in pain

Pesah expressed his frustration with the blogger who exaggerated his testimony:

My issue isn’t with the pastor or the members. My issue is with the blogger who saw everything yet decided to cut a portion and twist my words and wrote, ‘Drogba said he is healed.’ Even the people in the comment section kept asking for clarification, and the blogger never said anything

He explained that this misinformation had serious consequences, particularly for his donors, who might have assumed his condition was resolved, potentially reducing the financial support he relies on for medical care.

By then, the news had taken effect; I didn’t see anything I could have said to even revert the situation, and it was affecting the donations. So, what the blogger said was false and very wrong

Pesah has openly shared his struggles with multiple health challenges. In 2024, he disclosed that he was battling several conditions simultaneously, sparking concern from the public.

The actor revealed he suffers from:

Sleep Apnoea Syndrome

Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder – a rare neurological condition causing painful spasms and muscle stiffness



GAD Positive Cerebellar Ataxia – affecting his coordination and balance

Visual disturbances, tremors, and frequent dizziness