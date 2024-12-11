DWP Academy readies for December with Afro Dance Culture 2024 extravaganza

The renowned Dance With a Purpose Academy aims to capture December with an exciting fleet of activities from Tuesday, December 17 to Monday, December 23 for their Afro Dance Culture 2024. This 7-day extravaganza will include fitness, dance workshops, auditions, philanthropy, concerts, and fashion-oriented activities.

In a bid to give back to the community that has relentlessly shown them support, the academy will kick off December 17 (Day 1) with an exercise event–Health and Donation Walk–promoting fitness and well-being. From December 18 to 20 (Days 2 to 4), fans can join classes from 3 to 7pm at Untamed Empire.

One of the initiative’s highlights will be the much-anticipated DWP Concert on Saturday, December 21, at the Alliance Française Accra. There will be a final dance class on December 22, offering auditions for anyone interested in joining the academy at the Untamed Empire.

The 7-day event will conclude on Monday, December 23, with a runway show at the Telande Tea Garden, showcasing the latest fashion trends.

Participants can anticipate their money’s worth in a well-curated experience full of opportunities to learn, perform, and connect with dance enthusiasts. If you’re seeking something unique beyond the typical shows this month, “Afro Dance Culture” should be on your December bucket list.