Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

23 September 2025 at 19:33
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shed light on the challenges he faces each time he prepares for his annual Rapperholic concert.

Speaking in an interview on YFM Kumasi on 23 September 2025, the rapper, who is set to host his first-ever Rapperholic concert in Kumasi, admitted that choosing which songs to perform is always a tough task.

READ MORE: Mr Eazi reveals what it’s like to marry a billionaire’s daughter

He revealed,

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to
Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the hardest things to do is to decide what songs to perform. Every time there is Rapperholic, some fans get upset because they expect to hear particular tracks

READ MORE: Celebrity Breakups Of 2025: All The Couples Who Split This Year

According to him, his extensive catalogue makes it impossible to perform every fan favourite at the event. “There are a lot of songs, it’s a huge catalogue. If I try to perform all of them, it becomes overwhelming. What I usually try to do is include songs that are not often performed,” Sarkodie explained.

The award-winning rapper further noted that although narrowing down the list is always difficult, his team works hard to ensure the final set list features fan favourites.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah reveals what Otumfuo told him about President Mahama (video)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if you’re not a Sarkodie fan, you’ve definitely heard songs like ‘Can’t Let You Go’ and other big hits. Once we put those together, the performance runs close to two hours,” he said.

Sarkodie disclosed that this year, his team, led by DJ Mensah, plans to try something different.

READ MORE: 'Agradaa has never been my wife, her jail term is normal' – Akrobeto

For this concert, Mensah suggested we compile a list of songs that haven’t been heard in a while. We’re also taking feedback from the fans to know which songs they’d like performed on stage

ADVERTISEMENT

He added.

READ MORE: McBrown should’ve been included on diplomatic passport list - Nana Aba Anamoah

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.