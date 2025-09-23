Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shed light on the challenges he faces each time he prepares for his annual Rapperholic concert.

Speaking in an interview on YFM Kumasi on 23 September 2025, the rapper, who is set to host his first-ever Rapperholic concert in Kumasi, admitted that choosing which songs to perform is always a tough task.

He revealed,

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the hardest things to do is to decide what songs to perform. Every time there is Rapperholic, some fans get upset because they expect to hear particular tracks

According to him, his extensive catalogue makes it impossible to perform every fan favourite at the event. “There are a lot of songs, it’s a huge catalogue. If I try to perform all of them, it becomes overwhelming. What I usually try to do is include songs that are not often performed,” Sarkodie explained.

The award-winning rapper further noted that although narrowing down the list is always difficult, his team works hard to ensure the final set list features fan favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if you’re not a Sarkodie fan, you’ve definitely heard songs like ‘Can’t Let You Go’ and other big hits. Once we put those together, the performance runs close to two hours,” he said.

Sarkodie disclosed that this year, his team, led by DJ Mensah, plans to try something different.

For this concert, Mensah suggested we compile a list of songs that haven’t been heard in a while. We’re also taking feedback from the fans to know which songs they’d like performed on stage

ADVERTISEMENT