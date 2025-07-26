Serwaa Amihere breaks silence on highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s demise (video)

Ghanaian television and radio journalist Serwaa Amihere has reacted to the tragic death of Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba passed away at age 61 after a short illness, according to an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, 26 July 2025.

Reacting to the news during an interview on Daddy Lumba FM, Serwaa Amihere, a well-known fan of the iconic musician, broke down in tears and expressed profound sadness. She revealed that she is yet to come to terms with the heartbreaking news. She said:

It is not easy at all thinking about it and even accepting it. I am in denial. Unfortunately and sadly, it has happened.

She described the late Lumba as a father figure whose music deeply influenced her.

He is an amazing soul, and I am not saying this because he’s no more. I have consistently said that I have not felt any connection to any musician or singer like the one I feel for him. He moved from being someone whose music I loved to becoming like a father to me.

She added:

Because he didn’t spend a lot of time in Ghana and lived mostly in Germany, many people did not know him personally. But they knew this young man was immensely talented. He would release a song, and instantly, everyone would gravitate towards it.

I have said it, and I will always say it: Daddy Lumba is the greatest musician to come out of this country, and even beyond. The man is so good. So, so good. His songs speak to the soul.

Serwaa Amihere also called on the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time and urged people to be circumspect in their comments about the late legend.