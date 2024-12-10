In a viral video circulating on social media, a passionate supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visibly distraught by the party's significant defeat, expresses deep sorrow. In the emotional footage, the individual laments that Ghanaians are ungrateful, despite the NPP government's implementation of what he believes to be the best policies and infrastructure.

In the video, the supporter highlighted several achievements of the NPP government that he claims Ghanaians have overlooked, leading them to vote against the party.

"They paid teachers' allowances, look at the buildings they put up for the police. Ghanaians forget too easily. Ghana will be drawn back for a long time. Because of galamsey, you voted against NPP," he said.

Ghanaians went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect new leaders. While the early hours of the election were largely peaceful, the latter hours were marred by violence, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Over 18 million registered voters were expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to ensure the process ran smoothly. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has yet to declare the final results.