Over 100 people slaughtered over juju allegations

In a horrific act of violence, more than 100 people have been slaughtered by an armed gang in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, according to reports from human rights organisations and media outlets.

The bloodshed, which occurred over Friday and Saturday in the infamous Wharf Jeremie district of Cité Soleil, Haiti’s most notorious slum, has been linked to a vendetta by gang leader Monel Felix.

Felix, reportedly grieving the mysterious death of his son, allegedly blamed the local Voodoo community for the loss. In a chilling act of retribution, he accused the people of Wharf Jeremie of cursing his son and, in turn, targeted elderly individuals and Voodoo practitioners. The massacre, confirmed by local residents and covered by The New York Times, has left many victims—mostly women and the elderly—mutilated, their bodies burned in the streets.

Voodoo, a recognised religion in Haiti with West African roots, has long been a part of the nation’s cultural fabric. Yet, in Felix’s eyes, it became a scapegoat for his son’s death, driving him to unleash terror on the community.