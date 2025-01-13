Porridge seller shares awe-inspiring story of how she built a storey building from hawking for 18 years

A Ghanaian food vendor has shared her remarkable story of perseverance and determination, revealing how she built a storey building from selling hominy corn porridge, locally known as oblayo, after hawking it on the streets for an impressive 18 years. Her inspiring narrative highlights the power of resilience, good customer service, and unwavering dedication.

For nearly two decades, the vendor started her day at dawn, preparing and selling oblayo to commuters, workers, and locals. What began as a modest street-side business eventually transformed into a profitable venture, thanks to her consistent efforts and entrepreneurial spirit.

“I sell oblayo from morning to evening. The key to making money from it is having good customer service. You need to be nice to your customers,” she explained. According to her, her approach to customer service went beyond politeness; she created a welcoming and dependable environment that kept patrons coming back.

The food seller’s daily routine was far from easy. Preparing and selling oblayo required early mornings, long hours, and meticulous attention to quality. She ensured that her porridge was fresh and ready to meet customer demand, often preparing a new pot immediately after one was finished.

Her dedication paid off, as she was able to save and reinvest her earnings strategically. Over time, her perseverance enabled her to fund the construction of a storey building, a significant achievement that serves as a testament to her hard work and determination.