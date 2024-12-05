Scientists develop ‘Death Clock’ that predicts time of death – here’s how it works

Death Clock is a groundbreaking app that employs artificial intelligence to predict a person’s life expectancy with remarkable accuracy. By analysing key lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and sleep habits, the app provides personalised estimates of lifespan.

Read also: Man bleeds to death after being scratched by a cat

Launched in July, Death Clock leverages a vast dataset drawn from over 1,200 life expectancy studies involving 53 million participants. While the idea of knowing the potential end of one’s life may seem unsettling, the app has captured significant interest, particularly among financial planners. Its insights have proven valuable in encouraging individuals to take a more proactive approach to planning for retirement and managing their long-term finances.

Although its premise is undeniably dark, Death Clock exemplifies how technology can offer unique perspectives on life planning, inspiring users to consider how their habits today might shape their future.

“A huge concern for elderly people, our retirees, is outliving their money,” Financial planner Ryan Zabrowski highlighted the app’s potential in an interview with Forbes, noting that AI-powered tools like Death Clock can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their finances, ensuring they are better prepared to manage the later stages of their lives.

Death Clock requires users to complete a detailed questionnaire that includes basic demographic information such as age, gender, and ethnicity, alongside more specific inquiries about family history, mental health, and chronic diseases. Lifestyle factors, including diet, exercise, stress levels, and sleep patterns, are also considered by the app’s advanced algorithms to provide the most accurate life expectancy prediction possible.

Despite the app's sombre premise, anecdotal reports suggest that Death Clock tends to deliver relatively optimistic outcomes. For instance, TechCrunch reporter Anthony Ha used the app and was told he could live to 90, with a potential extension to 103 if he made certain lifestyle improvements. This contrasts with the Social Security Administration’s mortality rate table, which estimates that an 85-year-old man in the US can expect to live another 5.6 years.