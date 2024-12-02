Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission displays $1.5m recovered from ‘corrupt’ banker

According to Africa Facts Zone, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against corruption, announcing the recovery of $1.5 million from a banker involved in fraudulent activities.

This recovery follows an extensive investigation by the ACC, which uncovered a complex web of financial misconduct within the banking sector. The money was misappropriated through embezzlement and other illicit practices, with the banker exploiting their position of trust for personal gain.

The ACC's actions in recovering this substantial sum demonstrate its dedication to maintaining integrity within Sierra Leone's financial institutions and public offices. The recovered funds will be reinvested into public services and development projects, helping to mitigate the impact of corruption on the country’s economy.

This case is part of the ACC’s broader strategy to crack down on corruption at all levels of society, sending a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated. The commission has vowed to continue its efforts to hold accountable individuals in both the public and private sectors who engage in corrupt activities, while fostering a culture of transparency and accountability across Sierra Leone.

In a similar case in Ghana, reported by Pulse just over a year ago, an investigation conducted at the residence of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, by officers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) led to the retrieval of bundles of cash, including $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million, from her house in Abelemkpe, Accra.