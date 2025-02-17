South African gay Imam, Muhsin Hendricks has been shot dead

Muhsin Hendricks, a pioneering and courageous figure within both the Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities, has tragically lost his life at the age of 57. Known as the world's first openly gay imam, Hendricks was gunned down in South Africa on Saturday morning, in an attack that has sent shockwaves through communities around the world. His death serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated intolerance and hate faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, even in countries where progress has been made.

Hendricks, who had long been a symbol of hope and inclusion for marginalised Muslims, was travelling near the southern city of Gqeberha when the vehicle he was in was ambushed by two assailants. According to police reports, “Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle”. The attack, which was captured on CCTV, appears to have been a targeted assassination, highlighting the dangers Hendricks faced in his life as he stood for an inclusive interpretation of Islam, one that embraced both faith and sexual identity.

Hendricks was well-known for his work in creating a safe space for gay Muslims, first founding The Inner Circle in 1996, which provided support for those reconciling their sexuality with their faith. This led to the establishment of the Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque in Cape Town, which opened its doors to individuals from the LGBTQ+ community who had long felt alienated by more traditional religious spaces.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from around the world, with many calling for a full investigation into what some fear may have been a hate crime. Julia Ehrt, executive director of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), condemned the attack and urged authorities to “thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime.” She went on to describe Hendricks’ life as a beacon of healing and solidarity, saying, “He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives.”

Hendricks had been involved in officiating a lesbian wedding prior to his death, though this has not been officially confirmed. Details of the ambush were revealed through security footage shared on social media, which showed a car pulling up to block Hendricks' vehicle before the assailants opened fire through the back passenger window.

The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which runs the Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque, confirmed the imam’s death in a statement, labelling it a “targeted attack”. Abdulmugheeth Petersen, chair of the foundation’s board, made an appeal to the public to protect Hendricks’ family in this painful time, urging patience in the face of their grief.

Hendricks’ work was revolutionary in a country that, despite its progressive post-apartheid constitution—“the first in the world to protect people from discrimination because of their sexual orientation”—still grapples with deep-seated prejudice and violence towards the LGBTQ+ community. South Africa may have legalised same-sex marriage in 2006, but discrimination and violence continue to affect many, and Hendricks was no stranger to these struggles.

In the 2022 documentary The Radical, Hendricks shared his experience of facing death threats, stating, “The need to be authentic was greater than the fear to die.” His openness about his identity as a queer Muslim imam challenged the conventional understanding of both Islam and LGBTQ+ issues, making him a beacon of hope for many.

Reverend Jide Macaulay, a British-Nigerian LGBTQ+ rights activist and openly gay Anglican minister, paid tribute to Hendricks’ bravery, describing his death as “truly heartbreaking”. Macaulay, who runs the House of Rainbow organisation, which supports LGBTQ+ people in Nigeria, a country where same-sex relationships are illegal, described Hendricks as a leader whose courage had left an indelible mark on the world. “Your leadership, courage, and unwavering dedication to inclusive faith communities have left an indelible mark,” he said.

Sadiq Lawal, a gay Muslim from Nigeria, also expressed his grief and shock, emphasising how significant Hendricks’ work had been for queer Muslims in Africa, especially in places like Nigeria where religious extremism often marginalises LGBTQ+ individuals. “He’s a mentor to many queer Muslims in Africa, especially in Nigeria, because of religious extremism,” Lawal explained. “I’m still in shock and devastated.”