Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo was on target for AFC Bournemouth as they held Chelsea to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea started brightly, taking the lead through a composed finish by Cole Palmer. Despite the early goal, the Blues struggled to assert complete control over the game.

Nicolas Jackson had several chances but lacked the clinical edge to extend Chelsea's lead. Bournemouth, missing several key forwards due to injury, initially lacked an attacking spark.

However, the Cherries found their rhythm through Antoine Semenyo, who proved to be a constant menace to the Chelsea defence.

The turning point came when Semenyo was fouled by Moisés Caicedo, earning Bournemouth a penalty. Justin Kluivert stepped up and calmly converted to level the score.

Semenyo struck again, skipping past Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong and blasting the ball past Robert Sánchez to give Bournemouth the lead.

The game saw further drama when David Brooks struck Marc Cucurella in the face. Despite being advised to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, referee Rob Jones issued only a yellow card.

Late in the game, Reece James emerged as Chelsea's saviour, curling in a stunning free-kick to salvage a draw and maintain the Blues’ position in the top four.

Antoine Semenyo's statistics with Bournemouth this season

Antoine Semenyo has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season. The Ghanaian forward has scored six goals in 20 league games and will be looking to continue his stellar performances for the Cherries.